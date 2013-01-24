Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

CardioMD IV Dependable performance, lasting value

CardioMD IV

Dependable performance, lasting value

Find similar products

Specifically designed for nuclear cardiology, the Philips CardioMD IV is a clinically-proven SPECT system tailored to enhance your workflow and add value to your practice.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Cardio MD IV is not available in all markets. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for availabilty in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand