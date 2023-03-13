The Philips Radiology Information System is a modular, web-based solution that offers patient-centric workflows to enhance patient engagement. It helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. Thanks to an innovative patient assistant app and patent kiosk app, which allow patient engagement throughout the patient pathway, it offers an end-to-end solution for radiology management.
End-to-end workflow, from ordering to report distribution
Through a seamless Integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the capabilities needed to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration through to results distributionwhile improving security, saving time and optimizing accuracy.
Secure and scalable architecture to meet growing needs
The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system. You can also customize the workflow engine to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology departments workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture.
Intuitive and modular at its core
This is an end-to-end workflow solution, from ordering, advanced scheduling, patient admission and preparation, technologist documentation and protocoling during acquisition, radiologist support during reading, up through the distribution of reports. The web technology offers a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere.
Patient-centric tailored workf
Patient-centric tailored workflows
Encourage patient engagement and optimize the patient experience throughout the patient pathway, thanks to enhanced patient-centric workflows. A patient kiosk supports self-admission at the hospital through dedicated devices or terminals. The patient assistant app allows for the drive to paperless workflow, with the ability to scan, capture and attach paper or digital documents. Patients can also schedule their own exams.
Secure and scalable architecture to meet growing needs
The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system. You can also customize the workflow engine to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology departments workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture.
Intuitive and modular at its core
This is an end-to-end workflow solution, from ordering, advanced scheduling, patient admission and preparation, technologist documentation and protocoling during acquisition, radiologist support during reading, up through the distribution of reports. The web technology offers a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere.
Patient-centric tailored workflows
Encourage patient engagement and optimize the patient experience throughout the patient pathway, thanks to enhanced patient-centric workflows. A patient kiosk supports self-admission at the hospital through dedicated devices or terminals. The patient assistant app allows for the drive to paperless workflow, with the ability to scan, capture and attach paper or digital documents. Patients can also schedule their own exams.
