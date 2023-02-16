Cardiology ultrasound for shared services

As demonstrated with the X5-1 transducer, quantification time was reduced by 51% with the use of Auto Measure [2].
As demonstrated in the eL18-4, there is an 85% increased efficiency with uniform PureWave crystals (when compared to traditional piezoelectric (PZT) material in converting electrical input into acoustic output) [3].
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite Platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems.
Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for abdominal imaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam [10], and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces.
Designed for mobility and performance, the Compact 5000 series share the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Affiniti systems. With a quick boot-up and long battery life, the system is ready to go whenever you need it, so you can bring MSK ultrasound to wherever you need it.
Use ultra-mobile Lumify handheld ultrasound to detect soft tissue injuries in any care setting, with high-definition imaging. SonoCT reinforces real tissue imaging while eliminating random artifacts. The entire unit fits into a small bag for easy transportation, so you can take ultrasound on the go.
[1] Heart Model Clinical Study, 2016 [2] When comparing the X5-1 without the AutoMeasure function to the X5-1 with the AutoMeasure function in an internal study [3] As seen in, A comprehensive solution using the Philips eL18-4 PureWave linear transducer, 2018
