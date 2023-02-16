Breast Ultrasound

The uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than traditional piezoelectric (PZT) material in converting electrical input into acoustic output [4].
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI HD) offers 2x the sensitivity and resolution of MFI in assessing blood flow [3].
NextGeneration AutoSCAN reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real time optimization [5].
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite Platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems.
Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for abdominal imaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam [10], and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces.
Designed for mobility and performance, the Compact 5000 series share the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Affiniti systems. With a quick boot-up and long battery life, the system is ready to go whenever you need it, so you can bring MSK ultrasound to wherever you need it.
Use ultra-mobile Lumify handheld ultrasound to detect soft tissue injuries in any care setting, with high-definition imaging. SonoCT reinforces real tissue imaging while eliminating random artifacts. The entire unit fits into a small bag for easy transportation, so you can take ultrasound on the go.
“The addition of elastography to every breast ultrasound has now produced a positive biopsy rate in excess of 80% because fewer biopsies that are later found to be unnecessary are performed.”
Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD, FACR, FSRU, FAIUM
Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD,
FACR, FSRU, FAIUM
* Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] Basic Information About Breast Cancer | CDC, also seen in, Philips Ultimate Ultrasound Breast Solution - YouTube
[2] Introducing next-generation shear wave elastography for breast (Philips ElastQ), July 2018
[3] Internal measured comparison on standards MFI to MFI HD using clinical targets and standard measurement methodology. Not available on Affiniti systems.
[4] As seen in, A comprehensive solution using the Philips eL18-4 PureWave linear transducer, 2018
[5] When comparing release 10 performance to release 7 performance
[6] 2014 internal workflow study comparing Affiniti to HD15.
[7] As seen in, Breakthrough ultrasound solutions for breast imaging in clinical practice, December 2018
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.