Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Radiology

Estimated reading time: 4-5 minutes

What if radiologists could organize, review, analyze and report imaging studies using just one workspace?

Imagine what could happen if radiologists didn’t have to hunt down missing data, toggle between disparate applications, and perform low-value reporting tasks.

How can we elevate the work experience for radiologists so that they can focus on more high-value activities? Can we bring the same transformative relief to radiologists that corporate productivity apps have brought to millions of knowledge workers in other sectors? We believe we can. Imagine an enterprise imaging platform that lets you capture, manage, archive and collaborate on databases, applications and workflows across your organization. The boon to productivity would be significant.
Radiologists pointing at a screen
When radiologists have to focus on low-value tasks, not only can productivity suffer, but also the ability to deliver well-informed and meaningful guidance to their clinical colleagues. Not having sufficient time to go in-depth with a case can compromise the quality and value of a radiologist's clinical insights. This article looks at the efficiency benefits of a single unified, comprehensive workspace for radiology.

At a glance

Challenge

For radiologists, the ability to quickly access, synthesize and analyze data is the key to productivity and meaningful clinical insight. Disconnected data sources, analytics tools and collaboration capabilities can slow workflow and introduce potential for error.
Solution
Philips Diagnostic Radiology Viewer
Philips IntelliSpace Portal

Results

A single common workspace with easy access to native clinical applications for advanced visualization capabilities that enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline workflow, allowing for consistent quantification of measurements and fast decisions.

Where are radiologists losing precious time and opportunity today?

There is a huge effort required by radiologists to pull together relevant patient information to provide informed guidance to referring colleagues, especially in complex clinical domains such as neurology and oncology, where imaging studies are complemented by many other types of information, including pathology reports, molecular tests and genetic profiles.
3%  to  5%  of radiology cases are misdiagnosed1
Because it’s not uncommon for radiologists to review 100 cases per day, at least three of those cases are likely to be misdiagnosed. Add to that variations in operator training and individual differences in how images are acquired, and it’s easy to see the value of common interfaces and quantification tools across modalities. The benefits of standardization are economic, as well.
>$575M annually could be saved in the US alone by standardizing evaluation of liver cancer treatment2

How serious an issue is this inefficiency?


We have to recognize the realities that radiology teams deal with daily. Stressors, including a high case volume and the need to switch among viewing environments, contribute to radiologist burnout.3 As COVID-19 has made us realize all too well, diagnostic imaging is at the heart of modern healthcare. Expectations for timely, convenient, definitive diagnostic imaging continue to rise. Yet, on both an operational and a clinical level, workflow inefficiencies take a heavy toll on staff. For radiologists, this burden takes the form of large amounts of data, disconnected and inefficient systems, increasing workloads and complexity of cases and pressing reporting demands – all of which can fuel frustration, burnout and a sense of disconnection from patient-centered care. For patients, the risks are delayed care or a potential misdiagnosis.

See how a unified workspace can streamline workflows


Let’s take a look at some of the immediate benefits of a unified approach. A single, unified workspace for radiology would incorporate advanced 3D post-processing and image distribution capabilities, opened in an additional viewer tab for ease.

A unified workspace would mean that users can easily launch the relevant analysis tools from among the 70+ advanced applications available across multiple clinical domains. Artificial Intelligence can play a role by automating tasks and workflows, predicting usage patterns.

Discover how Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario is increasing productivity

Professional checking CT and MR scans at monitor
The CT and MR radiologists at Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Madrid, Spain, complete approximately 35,000 highly specialized studies per year. An estimated 30 to 40% of these studies call for advanced imaging. Waiting for images to open in a separate advanced visualization workstation had a major impact on radiologist productivity.

Now, with integrated workflow within a single workspace, Dr. Eliseo Vañó Galván, Cardiovascular Radiologist and Chair of the CT & MR Department, says,
We save at least one to two minutes per patient. So that is a lot of time saved at the end of the day, across every specialist in our department. With the new integrated workflow, we quantify much more than ever before.”

Visual showing that 30-40% of studies at Hospital Nuestra Senora del Rosario require advanced data interpretation
Cover of story on radiology image interpretation and automating clinical insights at Hospital Nuestra Senora del Rosario
1.65 MB

Customer story

Interested in learning more about how Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario experiences the value of a unified workspace for radiology every day?
Read the full customer story (1.65MB)

Why you need an all-in-one workspace


An all-in-one workspace, fully integrated with the enterprise imaging platform and embedded in the diagnostic viewer, offers simple, efficient access to all needed tools across clinical domains. One-click access to advanced visualization tools – such as virtual colonoscopy, 3D processing, and spectral imaging – allows for efficient interpretation and supports diagnostic confidence.

How Philips can support you

Philips Diagnostic Radiology Viewer


Provides a single workspace with relevant tools for confident reading and insightful reporting, improving workflow and productivity by using embedded native 3D functionality and multimedia reporting.
Read more

Watch the short demo


See how Diagnostic Radiology Viewer works
Demonstration of Philips single radiology workspace with advanced visualization

IntelliSpace Portal


Offers advanced visualization with a robust set of tools for AI-assisted quantitative assessment and automatic results generation.
Read more

*Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.

 
  1. Itri J, Tappouni R, McEachern R, et al. Fundamentals of diagnostic error in imaging. RadioGraphics. 2018; 38:6:1845-1865. doi.org/10.1148/rg.2018180021
  2. www.radiologybusiness.com/topics/quality/liver-cancer-treatment-hcc-tace-qeasl
  3. catalinaimaging.com/radiologist-burnout/
Share this article
Contact an expert
Sign up to receive news and updates from Philips
Sign up

At a glance

Challenge
For radiologists, the ability to quickly access, synthesize and analyze data is the key to productivity and meaningful clinical insight. Disconnected data sources, analytics tools and collaboration capabilities can slow workflow and introduce potential for error.
Solution
Philips Diagnostic Radiology Viewer
Philips IntelliSpace Portal
Results
A single common workspace with easy access to native clinical applications for advanced visualization capabilities that enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline workflow, allowing for consistent quantification of measurements and fast decisions.

Other radiology workflow challenges in focus

Radiologist checking monitor

Integrating radiology workflows to accelerate precision diagnosis


Philips helps integrate radiology workflows to accelerate your path to precision diagnosis. Improve and streamline workflows. See how.
Read more
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand