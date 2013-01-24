Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Health informatics

Health informatics

Health data aggregation across the enterprise

Let's talk

Health informatics

Health data aggregation across the enterprise

Healthcare IT professionals:

talk to us about how we can help

Let's talk

The challenge

 

The sheer amount of health data generated by individual patients is already becoming overwhelming for many healthcare organizations. With the potential of wearable technologies and the growing trend of consumers tracking their own health information, the explosion of big data in healthcare isn’t soon to slow down.

 

In many instances, clinical data remains trapped in silos, presenting a fragmented view of a patient’s record, and making care delivery less efficient and more variable. At its worst, siloed data can ultimately impact the quality of the patient care your health system strives to provide.

 

Finding effective ways to aggregate, analyze and prioritize patient data for improved care delivery falls on today’s healthcare IT leaders.

The opportunity

 

Aggregated healthcare data that is free to move across locations can be used more meaningfully, allowing care providers to unlock actionable clinical insights, for example when longitudinal patient records or comprehensive views of clinical data are made possible.

 

Applying technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics to health data expands its potential to transform clinical decision-making, standardize care delivery and eliminate variation.

 

We work in partnership with you to help make your data more meaningful, and enable the right interventions at the right time and in the right place.

More on health data aggregation:

 


Our expanding capabilities: Analytical Informatics

 

Advanced workflow tools and applications to deliver operational intelligence and decision support to radiology suites, now available through Philips PerformanceBridge
Analyticial Informatics logo

Innovations in health data aggregation

 
WellcentivePopHealth 700x394
Download our value-based care white paper

Setting yourself up for success in value-based care

 

Take control of your disparate data by aggregating and normalizing it in one longitudinal patient record. This allows your clinical team to see and analyze each patient's continuous story. Using quality, clinical and financial metrics, Philips Wellcentive provides the tools needed to coordinate the most efficient care delivery and prioritize the patients at the highest risk.
Identify sooner, respond faster
IntelliVue Guardian Solution, with early warning scoring, is a customizable patient monitoring system combining software, clinical decision support algorithms and mobile connectivity to help you identify patient deterioration, effective intervention.
IntelliSpace Genomics - the health data aggregation solution
Get a more complete patient picture
IntelliSpace Genomics integrates clinical and molecular data, and enables discrete data capture, variant analysis/storage, annotations, clinical interpretation and recommended treatments supporting adherence and variant-based patient outcomes tracking and predictive modeling.  
Dosewise image
Driving continuous improvement in imaging
PerformanceBridge Practice offers customizable dashboards and solution services to help unify deep levels of data and enhance operational and clinical decision making that can improve imaging department performance.
Addressing information overload in critical care
IntelliSpace Console features a critical care clinical decision support dashboard that aggregates and analyzes data from medical devices, hospital information system and the EMR and presents an organ-based summary of actionable information when and where it’s needed.
Five Challenges

Explore more healthcare informatics topics

Controlling healthcare costs through IT optimization
Deliver value today and over time, while reducing healthcare costs
Going beyond EHR interoperability
Integrate clinical data across modalities with your EHR and beyond
Health IT and organizational strategic planning
How IT can help deliver operational change as a strategic partner
Cybersecurity in the age of connected health
Go beyond compliance to proactively protect data from cyber attacks

Peer perspectives

 
EVERGREEN thumbnail

EvergreenHealth Partners discusses their transition to value-based care using enterprise-wide tools

 

With Philips Wellcentive, EvergreenHealth Partners was able to aggregate data from disparate EHR systems and create a plan for care coordination and communication with payers.
Learn more about Philips Wellcentive
Saratoga thumbnail

Quality improvement in nursing at Saratoga Hospital | A Philips customer story

 

To see quality improvement in nursing care at Saratoga Hospital, clinicians use Philips IntelliVue Guardian everyday.
Learn more about IntelliVue Guardian Solution

Addressing radiation dose management at Maastricht UMC+

 

See how DoseWise Portal allows better understanding of procedural and occupational doses.

 

 

 

 

 

Applications of AI in healthcare to improve efficiency

Discover applications of AI in healthcare that increase operational efficiency while enhancing clinical decision support and improving care

Read more stories and articles

Explore all

A comprehensive portfolio of health informatics solutions

Let's talk

Let's talk icon

What are your biggest challenges in informatics? Whether its interoperability across your enterprise or achieving greater standardization of care, we partner with you to deeply understand your infrastructure and operations, and deliver solutions that help your transform your health system.

 

Reach out using the form below to get started.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand