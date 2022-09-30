Learn how St. Antonius Hospital reduced non-actionable ICU alarms by 40%

The results of the measurements surprised even those who had commissioned the project. On average, 344 alarms per bed went off every day in the St. Antonius ICU. That translates to one alarm every 3-4 minutes!

Van de Pol says, “When we heard those numbers, we were all shocked. No one expected it to be so high. It was a very motivational moment for the entire team when you saw what the actual numbers were.”

“I think that many people who work with monitors all day have no idea what they can do with the data they have,” says Dr. J.W. Wirds, anesthesiologist. “There is so much information available, but we really needed the help of the consultants at Philips who knew how to analyze the data and could help us see how to use the technology to improve our care environment.”



The consultants also measured the number of alarms that were ignored. Dr. Wirds says, “I was really surprised by the number of alarms that went off, but where no action was taken. Then you realize that a certain percentage of alarms provide no added value to your clinical process.”