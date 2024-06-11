By Philips Featuring Dr. Jayesh Rajendra, Dhanesh Paikkathil, Kim van de Ven, Ika Draude | October 2024 | 42:24 min
[00:58] ∙ Introduction to Philips Black Blood Imaging – Kim van de Ven [08.55] ∙ Case reviews Black Blood Imaging vs conventional – Dr. Jayesh Rajendra and Dhanesh Paikkathil
[26:29] ∙ Q&A moderated by Ika Draude
[00:58] ∙ Introduction to Philips Black Blood Imaging – Kim van de Ven
[08.55] ∙ Case reviews Black Blood Imaging vs conventional – Dr. Jayesh Rajendra and Dhanesh Paikkathil
Join this webinar with Dr. Jayesh Rajendra (Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE) as he explores some of his best-in class Black Blood clinical cases and shows how this technique elevates his confidence in detecting metastases in the brain. Black Blood imaging helps you better differentiate the vessel lumen from the intra lumen blood signal. Enhance your diagnostic confidence by performing your 3D brain imaging with higher and isotropic imaging resolution¹ with a reduction of the intra-lumen brain blood signal² over the complete imaging volume.
Radiology Specialist,
Burjeel Medical City,
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Radiology Specialist,
Burjeel Medical City,
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Clinical Applications Specialist,
Philips,
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Clinical Science Lead, Philips, Best, Netherlands
Clinical Science Lead,
Philips,
Best, Netherlands
IB CLV Marketing Manager Imaging Europe, Philips, Best, Netherlands
IB CLV Marketing Manager Imaging Europe,
Philips,
Best, Netherlands
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] Compared to our 2D double inversion methods with same brain coverage and scan time.
[2] Compared to our 3D T1w scan without MSDE pre-pulse.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.