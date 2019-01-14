Total package, not just MRI machine price, determines best offer



How does a private MRI practice make purchase decisions? “It is always the total package that determines what the best offer is,” says Mrs. Schiffer. “It is not only equipment itself, although that is obviously very important, but also the added value that comes with it – the future collaboration, service, and support on technical as well as operational matters, and hopefully, also support for the marketing aspects. Branding of the practice is an important consideration, but also cooperation with the right vendor. Both are important if I am to gain a premium position for my practice compared with the competition around me.” To conclude, Mrs. Schiffer summarizes what she considers crucial for building a thriving practice. “I believe that the success of a radiology practice is ultimately based on the combination of being a knowledgeable radiologist and at the same time being an entrepreneur. Staff management is very important and so is finding your niche in the market. It requires branding and evidently a lot of communication, with the manufacturer, but also particularly with referrers and colleagues. After having been preparing this for a year, I can clearly say that marketing, networking, and good management of a practice are certainly different from just taking a physician’s viewpoint.”

