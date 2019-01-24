This is why we start brachytherapy either towards the end or even after EBRT, so after that major shrinkage.” “In order to identify the target and adapt the brachytherapy boost to the tumor response in an individual patient, we need an imaging modality that is able to visualize tumor regression. To achieve the best possible definition of the target volume, as well as organs at risk like the bladder and rectum, we need the excellent soft tissue contrast that we get with MRI.

The adaptive target concept is based on identification of three target volumes which are at different risk of recurrence. These target volumes are described in detail in the ICRU report 89 [4]:

1) residual gross tumor volume (GTVres), 2) high risk clinical target volume (CTV HR ) including the GTVres, the cervix and residual parametrial infiltration and 3) intermediate risk CTV (CTV IR ) which is related to the extension the initial GTV.

For example, around 70% of our patients have parametrial infiltration at diagnosis. When the tumor regresses, it leaves certain grey zones in the parametrium that cannot be discriminated by CT. We need MRI to see these grey zones as well as the GTVres ” says Dr. Tanderup. “The functional capabilities of MR, for instance DWI and DCE, may help further in visualizing the tumor and assessing response [5], but this is still under investigation.”