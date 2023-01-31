Radiology Information Systems (RIS): A Go-To Guide

By Philips ∙ October 3, 2024 ∙ 4 min read time
Every radiology department strives to improve its efficiency. Yet the challenge lies in managing everything from patient registration to results distribution and all that falls in between multiple workflows and thousands of documents that must be coordinated to be successful. Here you’ll learn how clinicians, radiologists and healthcare providers are facing this challenge by leveraging RIS to better manage patient scheduling, preparation, walk-in registration and admission, access to study protocols and documentation, results distribution and more.
Radiology information systems (RIS) are comprehensive digital image management systems that fully integrate with the EMR and the PACS system present radiology departments. RIS considers the patient from the very beginning of the care pathway through completion of service and care, across radiology settings. The primary functions of a traditional RIS include scheduling, workflow and managing procedures. Additionally, a RIS can handle patient registration and scheduling, patient management, patient tracking, image tracking and result distribution, helping to streamline workflows by identifying productivity bottlenecks that might slow down care teams.
Radiology information systems streamline operations by automating routine tasks and reducing paperwork, with the goal to optimize patient experience and allow radiologists and technicians to focus on patient care and diagnoses.
The integration of information technology in radiology has revolutionized patient management and streamlined workflows. The radiology information system offers several key functionalities and benefits that contribute to the more efficient operation of imaging departments, including:
RIS helps to streamline radiology scheduling, efficiently manage patient appointments and ensure accurate, timely procedures. It automates data entry, scheduling and monitoring, enhancing accuracy and reducing errors. RIS also supports the improvement of patient experiences by reducing wait times and delivering faster results, making the imaging process more patient-centric and efficient.
RIS can optimize radiologist workflows by tailoring worklists and easing administrator burdens through its intuitive, role-based interface. RIS supports real-time exam referral management — approve, hold, or reject — and allows radiologists to add comments, protocol details and signatory approvals. Essential information, including scanned documents and technologist notes, is accessible through a unified interface, enhancing efficiency throughout the imaging process.
The radiology department relies on the radiology information system for data management and communication. By integrating with other healthcare information systems, the radiology information system ensures seamless data flow between departments, saving time and supporting better communication and collaboration. This integration is vital for maintaining up-to-date patient records and supporting billing and reporting functions, which ultimately can improve patient care.
Radiology Information Systems (RIS) are fast becoming a healthcare essential due to their ability to streamline workflows for quicker diagnoses and improved patient experiences RIS supports compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA, protecting sensitive data while reducing operational costs through minimized errors. It also boosts data accessibility and fosters departmental collaboration, making RIS crucial for increasing productivity and supporting regulatory adherence in healthcare.
With all the benefits of RIS to improve patient care and operational efficiency, radiology departments are eager to make sure their systems are up to date. Some key considerations include:
It's important to equip radiologists with advanced tools and the latest technology to improve efficiency and maintain high-quality care. For example, Philips’ Workflow Information Management (WIM15) provides a forward-thinking, patient-centric RIS. It offers an all-in-one solution that integrates seamlessly with Philips' Image Management (PACS) to support the entire radiology workflow — from patient registration to reporting. The WIM15 solution enhances service by reducing administrative paperwork, redundant calls and manual patient status tracking, while offering configuration tools, bottleneck alerts and turnaround time tracking. Additionally, it improves patient engagement by enabling self-arrival through kiosks, displaying information in native languages and improving accessibility via its WCAG compliance — all of which provide the required components of a forward-thinking RIS system.
Radiology departments must commit to continuous education and training to unlock the full potential of advanced radiology information systems. This investment ensures that staff are proficient with the latest technologies and agile enough to adapt to evolving workflows and processes.
To maximize your RIS investment a comprehensive approach to elevated patient care and improved data management is critical. This will ensure that you are well positioned to take advantage of the power of advanced radiology systems well into the future. Find out more about Philips radiology informatics solutions to streamline your radiology workflow with a unified strategy for all your imaging needs.
