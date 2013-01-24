Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

CIRSE 2020

See clearly.
Treat optimally.

Meet Philips virtually at the World-Leading Course in
Interventional Radiology



Your partner in every defining moment
 

The challenges facing health systems before the COVID-19 pandemic have come into even higher resolution. The crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for all of us to reimagine healthcare. 
 

The Philips Image Guided Therapy portfolio uniquely integrates best-in-class imaging with specialized devices to address some of healthcare’s most challenging situations.

 

We’re developing seamless solutions to help you decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time and advance outcomes.

 

We continue to innovate evidence-based technologies, for more procedures, so more people can live the lives they love.

 

There’s always a way to make life better.

Read moreRead less
CIRSE 2021
September 25-29

Thank you for visiting the virtual CIRSE 2020 summit. See you next year, September 25-29.

    Supporting high quality care with the next leap in integration and 3D imaging 

    Virtual Symposium

    Saturday 12th September 13.00 –14.00

    Add to calendar

    Speakers:

    Delivering high quality care to patients with PVD in a lab with integrated intravascular imaging
    Professor Rick de Graaf headshot

    Prof. Rick de Graaf​

    Chief of Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Clinic of Friedrichshafen,
    Friedrichshafen, Germany

    Total table side control during IR emergency cases
    Professor Hicham Kobeiter headshot

    Prof. Hicham Kobeiter​

    Chief of Radiology and Interventional Radiology,
    Hopital Henri Mondor, Creteil, France

     

    Prostatic Artery at the tip of your finger for a successful embolization
    Professor Marc Sapoval headshot

    Prof. Marc Sapoval​

    Chief of  Interventional Radiology,
    Hopital Europen George Pompidou, Paris, France

    Moderator:

    Atul Gupta headshot

    Dr. Atul Gupta ​

    Chief Medical Officer,​

    Image Guided Therapy, Philips

    Register for CIRSE and visit our virtual booth

    Join the Philips Virtual Room to learn from and interact with the experts in your field

    Join a live demo to discover our new generation Azurion and SmartCT

    Seats are limited and on registration only

    Sessions of interest

    Saturday 12th September

    14:30-15:30pm CET–FIRST @ CIRSE Livestream

    Stellarex in the real world of fem-pop interventions:
    1000 patients outcome

    Dr. K. Stavroulakis

    Add to calendar
    Register now
    Saturday 12th September

    17:30-18:30pm CET– Innovation Forum

    Vascular disease understood from the inside: the role of IVUS.
    Dr. Fabrizio Fanelli
    Add to calendar
    Register now
    Sunday 13th September

    17:30-18:30pm CET – Virtual Round Table

    Contemporary use of IVUS in PAD. Practical insights to inform treatment strategy.
    Add to calendar
    Register now

    Educational opportunities

    Introducing next step in 3D imaging: Azurion 2.1 & SmartCT

    azurion and smartct video thumbnail open video

    Explore your PAD treatment path with Philips IVUS and therapeutic devices.

    Philips IGT Devices
    Visions PV IVUS catheters
    Philips IGT Devices
    Pioneer Plus re-entry catheter
    Philips IGT Devices
    Quick-cross support catheters
    Philips IGT Devices
    Turbo-Power laser atherectomy catheter
    Philips IGT Devices
    Phoenix atherectomy system
    Philips IGT Devices
    AngioSculpt PTA scoring balloon catheter
    Philips IGT Devices
    Stellarex drug-coated angioplasty balloon
    Philips announces intent to expand its image-guided therapy devices portfolio – learn more

    Solutions

    smartct image

    SmartCT

    The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab.
    Learn more
    emboguide image

    EmboGuide

    EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides the first workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions. 
    Learn more
    azurion image

    XperGuide

    XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. 
    Learn more
    smartperfusion image

    SmartPerfusion

    SmartPerfusion imaging technology provides interventionalists with an objective understanding of the impact of their treatment to help determine the outcome of perfusion procedures.  
    Learn more
    peripheral image

    See clearly with IVUS

    When used in conjunction with conventional angiography, the Philips Visions PV digital IVUS catheter family provides additional information on vessel architecture and pathology to aid disease assessment, inform intervention decisions and confirm technical success.
    Learn more
    atherectomy image

    Personalise treatment with versatile atherectomy options

    The Phoenix atherectomy system combines the benefits of front cutting and directional plaque excision to deliver a safe, simple and effective rotational atherectomy option. The Turbo-Power laser atherectomy system debulks the lesion in a single step and offers remote automatic rotation for precise directional control.
    Learn more
    stellarex image

    Treat safely with Stellarex

    Stellarex drug-coated balloons enable physicians to use a lower therapeutic drug dose and achieve top-tier patency results. With demonstrated durability and predictability in a wide range of patients, Stellarex DCB offers a no-compromise solution for restoring and maintaining patency in the superficial femoral and popliteal arteries in patients with peripheral arterial disease.
    Learn more

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand