Philips Support My Philips nose trimmer doesn't work

If your nose trimmer doesn't work or won't turn on, there's a simple technique to determine the likely cause.

Twist the trimming head of your nose trimmer to remove it from the handle, then turn on the trimmer.

Does the small pin at the top of the handle spin when the trimming head is detached?

Check the trimming head for signs of damage, then deep-clean it using the instructions below.

Does nothing happen, even when the trimmer is switched on with no trimming head attached?

Many Philips nose trimmers are powered by non-rechargeable batteries, which need to be replaced from time to time. Try replacing the battery before trying again. If this doesn't resolve the issue, refer to the "Need further assistance?" section below.

Deep cleaning method for Philips nose trimmers Simply stand your trimmer upside down in a glass or other tall, narrow vessel, with enough lukewarm water to submerge the metallic part of the cutting teeth. The handle of your nose trimmer should not be submerged in water at any time. After leaving the trimming head to soak for 30 minutes, rinse it under warm running water, then try switching on the trimmer. Need further assistance? If none of these tips help, your nose trimmer may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange.