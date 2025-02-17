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2 year warranty

All series

  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass

In-ear wired headphones

TAE2146BK/97

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Dynamic bass

Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

See all benefits

Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

  • USB-C plug

  • 10mm drivers

  • Close-back in-ear

Integrated microphone & call button

With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Technical Specifications

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