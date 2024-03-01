2 year warranty
TAB5309/10
Better, deeper sound for all your entertainment
Bring films and more to life with this powerful soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Explosions will rumble. Music will sing. Games become more epic. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience, no matter what you watch.
2.1 Ch, wireless subwoofer
240 W max. HDMI ARC
DTS Virtual:X
Dolby Digital Plus
2.1 channels and immersive audio technology bring you new levels of sound, while the compact wireless subwoofer adds satisfying weight to effects and music. Four EQ modes let you choose a sound style to suit what you're watching—and voices become clearer in any mode when you activate Dialogue Enhancement.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.