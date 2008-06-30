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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Fiber optic cable

SWA2302W/10

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components.

See all benefits

with this fiber optic audio cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 1,5 m

High quality fiber optics

Optically pure light tube carries digital information to your components for uncompromised Hi-definition sound.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Molded plug for secure connections

Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 257.9 kB
  • 21 November 2023

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