ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection OnionChef

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionOnionChef

HR2505/91

Viva Collection OnionChef

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection OnionChef - English (US)

  • PDF file, 5.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you