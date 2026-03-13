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Handheld garment steamer

Discontinued

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Handheld garment steamer

GC440/46

Handheld garment steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Handheld garment steamer GC440/46 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 285 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Handheld garment steamer

  • PDF file, 319.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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