2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC440/46
Your new wardrobe Essential
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.
1500W, up to 28g/min
PureSteam technology
XL water tank
2-in-1 function
PureSteam technology is an innovative technology that prevents calc from building up around the steamer's engine. It enables consitent powerful steam for years to come.
The 2-in-1 function enables both vertical and horizontal steaming. When steaming horizontally on a flat surface, you can achieve better results especially on tricky ares like collars and cuffs.
Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!
Awards
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.