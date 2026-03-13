2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
AC2887/90
Discontinued
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
How and when should I clean/replace my Air Purifier’s filters and sensor?
What do my Philips Air Purifier’s lights mean
My Philips Air Purifier does not switch on
I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odors properly
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier’s air quality ring color does not change
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
My Philips Air Purifier’s airflow is weak and the light is not blue
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on