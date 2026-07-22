Sleep & Respiratory Care
Products
Products
CPAP masks
FitLife
FitLife
Total face mask
CPAP masks
FitLife
Total face mask
CPAP masks
FitLife is the Philips Respironics tube-in-front total face mask with a large surface area designed to offer an open field of view and minimize contact against the cheeks and nose.
Ways to obtain the product
I’m a DME or Distributor
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips FitLife Full face mask
(37.73 KB)
Product Brochure Philips FitLife Full face mask
(719.71 KB)
See all
Non-magnetic
Three mask sizes
Features
Alternative mask style
FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.
Personalized fit
FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*
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Documentation
Product Brochure Philips FitLife Full face mask
PDF
|
37.73 KB
Product Brochure Philips FitLife Full face mask
PDF
|
719.71 KB
Disclaimer
*Lima de Andrade Xavier J, Fernandes MD, Lorenzi-Filho G, Genta PR. Clinical Decision-making for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Mask Selection. Sleep Medicine Clinics. 2022;17(4):569-576. doi:10.1016/j.jsmc.2022.07.011