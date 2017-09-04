Lumify provides optimal support

Home
German Armed Forces to use customized Philips Lumify ultrasound for its emergency and rescue operations


November 13, 2017

 

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will adopt Philips’ Lumify mobile app-based diagnostic ultrasound solution as standard equipment to be used by its doctors and paramedics in emergency and rescue operations. The purchase of 142 customized and fully supported ultrasound solutions, each including three Lumify transducers, will provide the German army with the capability to make ultrasound-guided diagnoses in the field so that targeted treatment can be initiated as quickly as possible.

Philips Lumify Bundeswehr Bearbeitet

App-based ultrasound – anywhere, anytime
Philips' Lumify portable ultrasound system comprises a set of handheld ultrasound transducers that connect via USB to a compatible Android smart device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to help healthcare professionals make fast, informed decisions in a wide range of applications. The system includes the Philips L12-4 linear probe, C5-2 convex probe, and S4-1 sector probe, allowing doctors to deal with a wide range of essential diagnostic situations, including Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (FAST) examinations that will help physicians in assessing conditions such as internal bleeding.

 

"To meet the special requirements of the German Armed Forces, we have put together a tailor-made solution that goes far beyond the mere delivery of equipment", said Bastian Werminghoff, Director Business Group Ultrasound, Philips DACH. "The Lumify systems are supplied with special transport boxes or transport backpacks that, in addition to the ultrasound probes, also contain a ruggedized tablet and all the necessary consumables, such as ultrasound gel."

 

The system has also been customized with other special features to facilitate maximum uptime, including the ability to replace the tablet’s battery during operation, and easy USB cable replacement. The tablet is also pre-installed with digital medical information and resources, such as drug information, ultrasound guidelines and tutorials on using the system.

 

"We really have put together a package that maximizes the digital possibilities to provide optimal support for users", explained Bastian Werminghoff.

 

Great potential for civil emergency medicine
Even in civil accident and emergency medicine, mobile ultrasound can be a useful supplement to other diagnostic tools, benefiting doctors and patients alike. With Lumify, emergency medical service staff can make informed diagnostic decisions at the scene of the emergency – on the street or in the patient's home – setting in motion rapid needs-based care on the spot, or forewarning emergency departments of what to expect. In hospitals, medical practices and home visits, Lumify can equally underpin rapid point-of-care diagnoses, avoiding delays or the need for patients to travel.

 

For further information, please contact:
Elena Calamo Specchia
Philips Group Press Office
Tel: +31 6 2500 4735
E-mail: elena.calamo.specchia@philips.com

Sarah Haeger
Philips Ultrasound
Tel: +1 206-920-8726
E-mail: sarah.haeger@philips.com

 

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 73,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

