Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Select your preferred language
English
العربية
Oman (English)
Change Country/Region
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
Newborn supplies and consumables
Super Soothie
Super Soothie
Infant Soothing
Newborn supplies and consumables
Super Soothie
Infant Soothing
Newborn supplies and consumables
The Super Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for babies with teeth who are three months or older. It is constructed from latex-free silicone.
Contact sales
Pink and Blue colors for girls and boys
Features
Pink and Blue colors for girls and boys
The Super Soothie is available in pink and blue.