Cardiac Workstation. It turns heads. And transforms care.

Philips Cardiac Workstation is an ergonomic leap forward. It streamlines workflow to help you meet the growing challenges of providing anywhere, anytime cardiac care. And it delivers rich clinical information from systems across your enterprise and beyond to the point of decision. So you can diagnose and treat cardiac patients with confidence. No matter where care takes place.

Discover how it can help you transform cardiac care.