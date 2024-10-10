My Philips 3000/2000 Series Cordless Vacuum has low suction power

If the filter is not present in the appliance, this can cause problems with suction power. Please make sure that the filter is in the appliance and assembled correctly. When you connect the dust bucket to the appliance it is important to first align the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place (see image below).



If you have checked the above and the appliance still has a lower suction power than usual, please take it to a Philips service center or contact us for further assistance at www.philips.com/support.

