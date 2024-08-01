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I cannot insert the brew group into my Philips Espresso Machine

If you are unable to insert the brew group into your Philips Espresso Machine, the brew group might not be in the neutral position. Find below tips how to place it back.

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP5547/90, EP4446/70, EP5447/90. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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