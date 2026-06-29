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There is no coffee coming out of my Philips Espresso Machine

If your Philips Espresso Machine is not dispensing coffee, find below possible causes and ways you could solve the issue.

If you notice this during the first time you use the machine, please note that in that case it is normal to only see a few drops of coffee. Once you brew a few more cups, you should then be able to obtain the expected amount of coffee. 
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP5547/90, EP4446/70, EP5447/90. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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