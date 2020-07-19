2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAS7505/00
Beautiful music
Play what you love with the Bluetooth speaker that looks great in any setting. You get 20 hours play time and rich sound with warm bass. There’s a power-bank function for charging phones, and the wool-blend speaker fabric adds style.
Bluetooth®
30 W Output Power
20 hours play time
Built-in power-bank function
From morning workout to dinner on the balcony, this Bluetooth speaker does music in style. Embossed buttons let you control playback, stereo pairing, Bluetooth, and more. The speaker's lanyard hole is handy if you want to use a carrying strap.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
You get 20 hours play time from a single charge, and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 4.5 hours, via the included USB-C cable.
Awards
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.