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Bluetooth speaker with lights

TAS2307BK/97

Add some mood to your music

Light up any room with this wonderful Bluetooth speaker. Choose between three multi-colored light modes to add some mood or a gentle night light at the end of a long day. An attached lanyard makes it super easy to carry your speaker around.

See all benefits

Add some mood to your music

  • Passive radiator. Punchy bass

  • Three lighting modes

  • 5W RMS

  • Attached lanyard

Passive radiator for punchy bass

Passive radiator for punchy bass

The bass you get from this compact little speaker is unbelievably rich and punchy. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in any room in the house. Perfect for work, rest and play at home.

3 light modes. Multi-colored moods or a gentle night light

3 light modes. Multi-colored moods or a gentle night light

This great speaker features three light modes so you can put some real mood into your music. Choose between a multi-colored party display, a multi-colored fader and a soft, white fader for when you want to settle down at the end of a long day.

Smart, fabric-covered aesthetic

Smart, fabric-covered aesthetic

Smooth, rounded corners and a fabric covering create a sleek aesthetic. An attached, bespoke lanyard makes it easy to bring the speaker with you. This smart speaker is not only easy to take from room to room—it also looks great in any of them!

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