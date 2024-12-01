2 year warranty
TAS1209BK/00
Bring your sounds wherever you go
Take your music to the great outdoors with this Bluetooth speaker. A passive radiator gives punchy bass and an IPX4 rating means the speaker can take a little light rain or a trip to the gym. You can also take hands free calls wherever you
Passive radiator. Punchy bass
Pair two speakers for stereo
5W RMS output power
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
The bass you get from this compact little speaker is fantastically rich and punchy. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in the garden, on a walk or at the beach. Perfect for work, rest and play wherever you are.
In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together for fantastic stereo sound. Hear your music the way it was meant to be heard. Even when you're out and about, you won't miss a beat or a word.
This tough little speaker is ready for a day outside. An IPX4 rating means that the speaker can handle splashes from rain or sweat so you can relax and carry on listening.