ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go
  • Bring your sounds wherever you go

Wireless speaker

TAS1209BK/00

Bring your sounds wherever you go

Take your music to the great outdoors with this Bluetooth speaker. A passive radiator gives punchy bass and an IPX4 rating means the speaker can take a little light rain or a trip to the gym. You can also take hands free calls wherever you

See all benefits

Bring your sounds wherever you go

  • Passive radiator. Punchy bass

  • Pair two speakers for stereo

  • 5W RMS output power

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

Passive radiator for punchy bass

Passive radiator for punchy bass

The bass you get from this compact little speaker is fantastically rich and punchy. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in the garden, on a walk or at the beach. Perfect for work, rest and play wherever you are.

Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound

In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together for fantastic stereo sound. Hear your music the way it was meant to be heard. Even when you're out and about, you won't miss a beat or a word.

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

This tough little speaker is ready for a day outside. An IPX4 rating means that the speaker can handle splashes from rain or sweat so you can relax and carry on listening.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips