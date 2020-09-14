2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAM6805/10
All in one
With internet radio, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and a CD player, this compact all-in-one micro system can play it all. You can also connect other sources via audio-in or USB. Enjoy richer sound from a system that fits into almost any room.
Internet radio, DAB+
Bluetooth, Spotify Connect
USB, MP3-CD
50W
From classic tunes to the latest podcasts. You can stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi with Spotify Connect. You can also stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs, or connect to other sources via audio-in or USB.
Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.
Two speakers are built right into the cabinet of this all-in-one micro system. You get clear sound and good bass from the full-range drivers and bass-reflex ports. The 50 W maximum output is perfect for kitchens, offices, and smaller living areas.