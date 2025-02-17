2 year warranty
TAE7009BK/97
Super clear sound, HiFi listening!
Specially designed dynamic 10mm diaphragm allows you to enjoy high-quality music. The vocal voice is clear, sound performance is good in all frequency, the treble are high, the middle notes are thick, the low notes are rich.
10 mm dynamic driver
Detachable cable
Comfortable fitting
Specially designed dynamic 10mm diaphragm allows you to enjoy high-quality music. The vocal voice is clear, sound performance is good in all frequency, the treble are high, the middle notes are thick, the low notes are rich.
Replaceable and adaptable 0.78mm 2-pin headphone cable allows you to do DIY anytime.4 strands of twisted wire, PVC skin, oxygen free copper wire core, bring you high fidelity music enjoyment.
Memory sponge earplugs insulate you from the noise and allow you to enjoy a quiet music environment. Comfortable to wear, Light and small exquisite, extraordinary sound insulation.