2 year warranty
TAE1000BK/00
Feel the beat, love the fit
Plug into any device with the universal 3.5 mm stereo jack—these earbuds provide a comfortable, secure fit and immersive sound wherever you go.
Comfort earbuds
In-line control
3.5 mm stereo plug
Rich bass with crisp sound
Compact for a comfortable fit, so you can enjoy listening all day.
What’s life on the go without your favourite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass from powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening with in-ear earbuds that fit just right.
These excellent earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to music to taking calls, so you’ll always stay connected wherever you are.