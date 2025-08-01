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2 year warranty
Baby monitors & thermometers
All series
Philips Avent Digital thermometer
Discontinued
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SCH480/20
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User manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
My Philps Avent Bath and Room thermometer’s display is blinking.
My Philips Avent bath thermometer does not show readings.
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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