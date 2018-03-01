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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electric breast pump

SCF332/61

More comfort, more milk*

Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalize, use and clean.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Clinically proven comfort*

More comfort, more milk*

  • Ultra Comfort

  • Includes 4oz Natural bottle

Clinically proven less leaning forward*

Clinically proven less leaning forward*

Research* suggests that when you're relaxed, your milk flows more easily. Thanks to its unique design, you won't need to learn forward when you pump. With this breast pump, you can comfortably sit up while your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle.

Soft cushion with massaging petals

Soft cushion with massaging petals

The massage cushion is made of a soft, velvety material to give you a feeling of warmth and helps stimulate your milk flow. With nature in mind, the iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, which is intended to gently help stimulate let down.

Designed to let you express quietly

Designed for discreet expression, anytime.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.

  2. More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT

  3. BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011