2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF176/62
Convenient soothing at bedtime
Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
With glow in the dark handle
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year