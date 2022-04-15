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2 year warranty
All series
VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device
Discontinued
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SC5275/10
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User Manual
My Philips VisaPure is not charging
My Philips VisaPure is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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