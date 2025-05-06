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2 year warranty

All series

Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 9000Wet and dry electric shaver

S9171/23

Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 21.6 MB
  • 6 May 2025

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 16 April 2022

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