2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4015/23
Perfect 3 day beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.
0.5mm precision settings
Advanced titanium blades
1h charge/90mins cordless use
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.
Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.