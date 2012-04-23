2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4000/13
Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
10h charge/45mins cordless use
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.