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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 8000Waterproof shaver & styler

QS6161/34

Perfect your style

Perfect your style with the Philips BT8000. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended trimmer & shaver has everything you need to keep your style perfect and your beard well groomed: perfectly lightened, sharp outline & smooth skin.

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Trim, style, shave - perfect your style

Perfect your style

  • 0.5mm intervals

  • Dual sided trimmer

  • 75mins cordless use/1h charge

  • Dual foil shaver

Beard & stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10mm

Beard & stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10mm

The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

32 mm or 12 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

32 mm or 12 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 12 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.

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