2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP6530/23
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
12-length precision comb
Wet & Dry use
Battery indicator
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
Awards
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.