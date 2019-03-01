2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP6505/23
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.**
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
9-length precision comb
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Fits with all oneblade blade product: Except for QP4xx