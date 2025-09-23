2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
MG7715/13
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips nose trimmer doesn't work
My Philips trimmer, clipper or groomer is making a strange noise
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips groomer, clipper or trimmer is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair