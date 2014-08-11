2 year warranty
Discontinued
JC302/50
Keep your shaver like new
The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system, gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new shaver feeling every day
2-pack
Cleans
Lubricates
Refreshes
The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.
The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.
The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone