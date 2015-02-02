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  • Superior cleaning between teeth Superior cleaning between teeth Superior cleaning between teeth

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6922/03

    Superior cleaning between teeth

    Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.

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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all FlexCare+

    Superior cleaning between teeth

    Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

    • 5 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    Designed to reach deeper and go further

    Designed to reach deeper and go further

    Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 6x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.

    Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

    Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

    The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Cooper frost

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 FlexCare+
      Brush heads
      2 InterCare standard
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 6X more plaque*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Massage
      Invigorating massage
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      Refresh
      1 min mode for quick touch up

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
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