ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection Food processor

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7631/90

Viva Collection Food processor

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Philips Foodprocessor 2 in 1, comes with a large chopper bowl, 1,5L blender jar and 2 stainless steel disc inserts. Easily prepare home made food for your entire family. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you