Search terms

EN
AR
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

    Viva Collection Blender

    HR3556/00

    Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

    Philips blender with ProBlend 6 technology blends smoothly and crushes ice. Finer blending means you can enjoy healthier smoothies that provide a full days’ nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Blender

    Similar products

    See all Blender

    Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

    With finer blending to include more fruit & veg

    • 900 W
    • ProBlend 6
    • 2 L glass jar
    • On the Go bottle accessory
    Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

    Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

    The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

    2-year worldwide warranty

    2-year worldwide warranty

    You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

    ProBlend 6 blending technology for finer results

    We developed our ProBlend6 technology for effective blending and mixing, to ensure that all of the ingredients are finely blended.

    Strong 900W motor

    With 900W of power, your blender's motor is strong enough to blend your favorite ingredients smoothly and efficiently.

    Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

    From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

    Easy-grip control dial

    Our molded control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed.

    Pulse function for smoother blending

    Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

    Liquid level marks that are easy to read

    We made it easy to see how much liquid is contained in the tumbler and blender jar with clear markings that are easy to read.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Jar

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      200-230  V
      Power
      900  W
      Capacity jar
      0.6  l
      Capacity main jar
      2  l

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • On/off switch
      • Pulse
      • Variable speed

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless Steel
      Material jar
      Glass

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.