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2 year warranty

All series

  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser
  • Handblender 3000 series, Hand blender, soup blender, immersion blender, HR2560 blender, Philips hand blender, hand liquidiser

New

3000 SeriesHand blender

HR2562/00

More power, less splashing.

Discover effortless blending with the Philips Hand Blender 3000 Series, designed to make your everyday cooking faster, smoother, and more enjoyable. Enjoy creamy soups and smoothies everyday without the mess in the kitchen.

See all benefits

Enjoy warm and delicious soups everyday

More power, less splashing.

  • Powerful performance: the Philips hand blender with 1000W delivers smooth results fast.

  • ProMix technology: this immersion blender ensures even flow and less splashing.

  • Precision control: 4 speeds plus Turbo give control for every dish you make.

  • Built for comfort and safety: BPA free beaker and ergonomic design.

  • Easy and versatile: one‑touch release with electric mixer whisk and compact storage.

1000W motor power

1000W motor power

Enjoy smooth results every time with our powerful hand blender. From creamy milkshakes to hearty veggie soups, the possibilities are endless.

ProMix technology

ProMix technology

ProMix technology in this immersion blender is designed to create the perfect flow of ingredients, ensuring faster, even blending with less mess and easy cleaning, so every recipe ends up smooth, simple, and stress-free.

Speed control

Speed control

Get the right speed and texture in every recipe. 4 precision speeds to create different recipes while the Turbo button offers an instant power boost.

Technical Specifications

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