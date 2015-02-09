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  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2169/01

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

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Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

  • 600 W

  • ProBlend 5

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • 2 metal mills

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for smoothies you can share.

Technical Specifications

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